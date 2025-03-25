What does it take to afford the American dream in Atlanta?

ATLANTA — The American dream is the idea that anyone can find a way to succeed, whether it’s finding a good career or supporting your family.

In modern times, the American dream is also focused on the ability to own a home.

According to a recent study by GOBankingRates, Atlanta is ranked 29th for how easy it is to afford the American dream, among the 50 largest cities in the United States.

By the numbers, the study said Atlanta earned its rank because of how much it costs to afford groceries throughout the year, the average cost of child care, average mortgages, annual cost of living in the city and how much you need to earn to afford a home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

So, what do Atlantans need to earn to make their American dreams come true?

According to GOBankingRates, your household needs to earn more than $123,000 per year.

The city’s annual cost of living was a reported $61,582 according to the study, while grocery costs were $8,952 per year.

Child care for Atlanta had an average of $22,222 according to GOBankingRates and the average mortgage was $2,577.

As far as the best and worst, the nation’s capital was the most expensive, with an income of $189,306 needed to achieve the American dream, while Wichita, Kans. was the least expensive with an income of $102,059 what’s needed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group