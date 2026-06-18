Weather shifts FIFA Fan Festival schedule, but fans still line up for coveted ‘Fan Bands’

ATLANTA — Weather concerns Thursday forced changes at the FIFA Fan Festival, prompting organizers to end activities early at 3 p.m.

However, even with the adjusted schedule, fans showed up early and stayed determined to take part in one of the event’s most popular attractions: the collectible ‘Fan Bands.’

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From crowds battling through the rain to a full-speed scramble for beads, FIFA Fan Fest attendees were back in line Thursday, each hoping to get their hands on one of the coveted Fan Bands.

“I’ve seen some of the charms for Atlanta…the ‘Peace Up, A-Town Down,’ I’m excited. I want that one,” said Amanda Mandragora.

“They look dope…they represent our city. They represent the beautiful game, and that’s what we’re here for,” added Chrisander Mandragora.

“I’m so excited to be here…the rain never hurts nobody, you know what I’m saying,” said fan Gabriella Cason.

Bank of America says it is distributing more than two million free Fan Bands during the World Cup. The collectible bracelets feature beads inspired by host cities, competing nations, and tournament icons.

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Channel 2 Action News also received a behind-the-scenes look at how the designs come together.

“Look at that, that’s all Atlanta,” said Al McRae, Bank of America Atlanta President.

“For them it’s an opportunity to express themselves,” McRae added. “They get to celebrate and say this is something they can trade and go to different cities, and different cities have different charms.”

Bank of America officials say more than 10 million beads will be distributed throughout the World Cup.

They also say a new line system was implemented Thursday after hour-long waits earlier in the week, aimed at improving crowd flow as demand for the Fan Bands continues.

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