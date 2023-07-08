Water main shut off in Atlanta for repairs, service temporarily interrupted

ATLANTA — Water service in part of the City of Atlanta has been interrupted as crews work on a damaged water main.

City officials with the Department of Water Management say a water main was turned off on 12th Street for crews to complete repairs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

DWM said they’ll provide more information as it becomes available and when w after service is restored.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

OTHER NEWS:

Neighbors tired of mountain of trash behind their homes at DeKalb County landfill

©2022 Cox Media Group