WATCH: Traffic stop uncovers felon with gun and drugs, APD says

ATLANTA — A convicted felon was arrested last week after trying to run away during a traffic stop in southwest Atlanta, police say.
According to Atlanta police, officers pulled over a Nissan Altima along Lee Street around 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 22 after learning the driver had a suspended driver’s license.
During the traffic stop, APD said the driver, Sylvon Brush, disobeyed officers’ commands and tried to run from the scene but was quickly caught.
During the search of the car, officers found four pounds of marijuana and a gun, police said.
Brush, a convicted felon, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including:
- Driving while license suspended
- Pedestrian in the roadway
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Willful obstruction of law enforcement officers
- Possession of marijuana
He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
