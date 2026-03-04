WATCH: Suspect runs from APD after getting pulled over for stop sign violation

ATLANTA — Two people are facing charges after Atlanta police said a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.
Atlanta Police Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit officers pulled a car over along Michael Langford Drive on Feb. 26 for a stop sign violation.
Bodycam video released by APD shows the driver, Tyquavius Lawrence, 28, attempting to run from officers. However, he was quickly caught.
The passenger, Summer Butler, 24, was also arrested.
Officers searched the car and found 224 grams of marijuana, eight bottles of promethazine, a loaded Glock gun, and 87 oxycodone pills, police said.
Lawrence was charged with:
- Stop sign violation
- Driving without a valid license
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of marijuana
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Obstruction
Butler was charged with:
- Possession of marijuana
- Two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance
- Giving false information to a law enforcement officer
The pair was booked into the Fulton County Jail.
