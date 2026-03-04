WATCH: Suspect runs from APD after getting pulled over for stop sign violation

ATLANTA — Two people are facing charges after Atlanta police said a traffic stop turned into a drug bust.

Atlanta Police Auto Crimes Enforcement Unit officers pulled a car over along Michael Langford Drive on Feb. 26 for a stop sign violation.

Bodycam video released by APD shows the driver, Tyquavius Lawrence, 28, attempting to run from officers. However, he was quickly caught.

The passenger, Summer Butler, 24, was also arrested.

Officers searched the car and found 224 grams of marijuana, eight bottles of promethazine, a loaded Glock gun, and 87 oxycodone pills, police said.

Lawrence was charged with:

Stop sign violation

Driving without a valid license

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of marijuana

Two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Obstruction

Butler was charged with:

Possession of marijuana

Two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance

Giving false information to a law enforcement officer

The pair was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

