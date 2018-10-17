ATLANTA - A local mother is warning others to be aware of their surroundings after she says a man on a scooter forced himself against her.
Alyssa Ozer tells Channel 2’s Rikki Klaus the man grabbed her hips from behind when she was buckling her daughter into her stroller.
The alleged assault happened during broad daylight at the Peachtree Battle shopping center in Buckhead.
The steps the mother took that led to a quick arrest, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
APD: Man on scooter thrust himself against mother bending over, securing child in scooter in Buckhead. We’re heading to interview that mom now. pic.twitter.com/nzJ0DFRexr— Rikki Klaus (@RikkiKlausWSB) October 17, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}