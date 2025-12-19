Warming centers in Atlanta to open ahead of cold snap

ATLANTA — Three warming stations will open in Atlanta ahead of Friday night’s cold snap to provide those in need of shelter a place to stay warm, the mayor’s office announced.

The centers will be open from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. Activation times are subject to change based on the National Weather Service forecast.

These three centers will be open:

Central Park Recreation Center, 400 Merritts Ave. NE

Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Ln NW

Selena S. Butler Park, 98 William Holmes Borders Dr SE (women and children only)

The city will provide transportation to the centers from the Gateway Center with return transportation provided from the Gateway Center when the warming centers are deactivated.

