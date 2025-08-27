Walmart announces next-day delivery coming to Atlanta, other major metros

ATLANTA — A Walmart spokeswoman confirmed that next-day delivery is coming to Atlanta.

The company announced a new suite of tools and initiatives at its Let’s Grow! Walmart Marketplace Seller Summit in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Aug. 26, which the company described as being aimed at accelerating seller growth and enhancing omnichannel capabilities.

The initiatives introduced by Walmart include AI-powered tools designed to simplify operations and increase sales, as well as incentives like 0% referral fees on qualifying toys to help sellers compete during peak shopping seasons.

Walmart said these efforts are part of a strategy to expand its marketplace integrity and improve customer experiences.

“Walmart has become one of the fastest-growing eCommerce platforms by focusing on what matters most: integrity, seller success and delivering exceptional experiences for customers,” Manish Joneja, senior vice president, Walmart U.S. Marketplace and Walmart Fulfillment Services, said in a statement.

The company’s new AI-powered tools include an AI-Powered Listing Tool and Smart Assistant, which help sellers reduce time to market and increase conversion rates. The Smart Assistant also provides 24/7 real-time support.

The Seller Advisors Program gives sellers a direct line of feedback to Walmart leaders, helping to co-create impactful programs and solutions that foster marketplace integrity.

Walmart said it is also enhancing its shipping settings and services, allowing sellers who self-fulfill to automate delivery promises by region, offering customers more delivery options.

The Brand Portal is another tool introduced to protect brands and flag fraudulent activity, with a focus on product authenticity, according ot the retailer.

Walmart Fulfillment Services (WFS) has expanded Next-Day Delivery coverage across Atlanta and several other major U.S. cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Houston, providing faster delivery of Marketplace items.

Walmart said it is also expanding opportunities for sellers to reach customers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Chile, and offers tools like Walmart Connect 3P Sponsored Ads to boost visibility and sales.

