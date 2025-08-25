Game warden who led feral hog hunting probe honored

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division has named Game Warden First Class Hunter Rush as the 2025 Game Warden of the Year.

The announcement was made on Saturday recognizing Rush’s exemplary service in Murray County and Fort Mountain State Park.

Rush‘s enforcement efforts in Region 1 included leading a major investigation that resulted in charges against five feral hog hunters accused of illegal hunting practices.

He also completed 175 hours of Georgia Peace Officer Standards & Training Council training last year and contributed significantly to the 39th Game Warden Academy by teaching Defensive Tactics and Night Hunting Scenarios.

Rush’s enforcement activities included 195 hunting license checks, 190 fishing license checks, 42 vessel checks and 202 park pass checks.

DNR awards GA Cpl. Zach Griffis from Glynn County received the James R. Darnell Award as the runner up to Game Warden of the Year. (Source: DNR Law Enforcement Division)

“These Game Wardens have demonstrated a strong commitment to the Division through their aggressive but fair conservation law enforcement,” said Col. Mike England, director of the DNR Law Enforcement Division.

Cpl. Zach Griffis, who received the James R. Darnell Award as the runner-up, logged extensive hours in fishing enforcement and boating safety patrols.

Among the highlights of his service, Griffis spent 57 hours on the saltwater for shellfish patrol and 12 hours on large boat Turtle Excluder Device (TED) inspections. He also logged 36 boating safety violations, 279 fishing license checks and 160 vessel checks.

He is also involved in teaching and is a member of several specialized teams within the Law Enforcement Division.

