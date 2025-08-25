In wake of nationwide active shooter false alarms, Georgia universities detail how they handle calls

ATLANTA — Universities across the nation have been grappling with a surge of false active shooter alarms, prompting institutions like Georgia Tech to enhance their response strategies.

In the past week, Villanova University, the University of Tennessee- Chattanooga, and the University of South Carolina all had reports of an active shooter. All turned out to be false alarms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In response to these false alarms, universities are increasingly relying on advanced technology to quickly assess the credibility of threats. Georgia Tech, for example, utilizes a network of cameras and gunshot detection devices to verify reports of active shooters.

“They’re getting more sophisticated. They get more elaborate,” said Robert Connolly, Georgia Tech Chief of Police, highlighting the challenges posed by hoax calls, like the situation that caused a panic at Villanova University.

Connolly says to combat fake calls, universities are leaning into technology.

“That’s one of the things we’ll do real quick: chase down that phone number to see how authentic the phone number is,” Connolly said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Georgia Tech employs thousands of cameras and over 350 gunshot detection devices to monitor campus activity. These tools help authorities quickly determine if a threat is real.

Georgia Tech, for example, utilizes a network of cameras and gunshot detection devices to verify reports of active shooters.

“That will cover anything from a muzzle blast, flash, sound, and all those devices will trigger us to let us know a shot went off on campus,” Connolly said.

Georgia State indicated they err on the side of caution with alerts like bomb threats and active shooters. However, they leverage their network of more than 3,000 cameras monitored around the clock to verify threats and keep both students and first responders informed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“They’ll put up that location and see if they can see any type of threat, any people running, any sign of panic,” Georgia state chief of police Anthony Coleman said.

Georgia State also employs the largest university police force in the state, and plans future safety improvements from lighting to technology.

Also, both departments say that if a call is deemed a hoax, universities pursue the caller to hold them accountable.

“We’ll chase it down as much as we can,” Connolly stated, emphasizing the seriousness of prosecuting those responsible for false alarms.

Perpetrators of hoax calls face severe consequences, including potential federal prison time, as universities and law enforcement work to deter such disruptive and dangerous actions.

©2025 Cox Media Group