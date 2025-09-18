The votes are in. Delta announces 2 new island destinations

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is set to launch nonstop flights from New York-JFK to Sardinia and Malta starting in Summer 2026, following a unique Route Race vote by SkyMiles Members and Delta employees.

For the first time, Delta allowed its SkyMiles Members and employees to vote on new European destinations, resulting in Sardinia being chosen by members and Malta by employees. Both destinations will be added to Delta’s network, with flights to Sardinia beginning on May 20, 2026, and flights to Malta starting on June 7, 2026.

Delta’s decision to add both Sardinia and Malta to its flight map was influenced by nearly 150,000 votes cast during the Route Race.

To celebrate the announcement, Delta is offering limited-time introductory deals for flights to both Mediterranean islands. These new routes will be serviced by Boeing 767-300ER aircraft, with Sardinia flights operating four times weekly and Malta flights three times weekly.

The journey to both destinations begins from New York-JFK, where passengers can enjoy the amenities of the Delta One Lounge, including gourmet dining and premium beverages.

