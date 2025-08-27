Where should Delta fly next summer? Vote for your favorite island destination

Delta Air Lines wants to hear from its SkyMiles customers about where it should fly next summer.

The Atlanta-based airline opened voting for its first Route Race competition to pick its next European destination to add for 2026. The options are all island destinations: Malta; Ibiza, Spain; and Sardinia, Italy.

SkyMiles members can submit their votes on the Explore and Trip pages on the Delta app. The results will be unveiled 30 days after voting ends on Aug. 29.

“The destinations where Delta flies are more than just dots on a map – they’re gateways to culture, connection and possibility, and this is a chance for our Members and employees to bring one of them closer," said Paul Baldoni, Delta’s senior VP of network planning.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group