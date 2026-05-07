Some restaurants adding gratuity ahead of FIFA World Cup

ATLANTA — Because tipping culture isn’t as prominent in other countries as it is in the U.S., some Atlanta restaurants are adding gratuity before the FIFA World Cup comes to town.

Slim Clark has been waiting tables at T’s Brunch Bar in midtown Atlanta for more than three years. She says her international customers have a lot in common.

“They do tell me they don’t do that,” Clark said.

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T’s Brunch Bar owner Teneshia Murray Butler says it’s no secret.

“They don’t tip,” she said.

With hundreds of thousands of World Cup soccer fans expected here soon, metro area restaurants have a choice to make.

At T’s it has already been made; there is an added gratuity fee.

“It’s 18% right now. I’m going to bump it up to 20% because it’s going to be much busier in here,” Butler said.

Butler says she has to look out for her servers. Longtime local customers told Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen that it’s okay with them.

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“I think it’s very important they add in the gratuity. I don’t mind it,” diner Cynthia Jewell said.

T’s wants FIFA fans to come and dine.

As soon as they get off their flight into Hartsfield-Jackson, they’ll be greeted by a new electronic billboard featuring the restaurant. But when they come, tipping won’t be an option.

Clark says she will be at the top of her game either way because around T’s they’re used to a packed house.

“I mean, we’ve had crazy, so we’re ready,” she said.

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