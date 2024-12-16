VIDEO: Suspect arrested in road-rage shooting near Hartsfield-Jackson

ATLANTA — Police have released dramatic footage showing the arrest of a suspect in a road rage shooting near Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last week.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Just before 2 p.m., on Dec. 11, Atlanta officers responded to a shots fired call at 6000 South Terminal Parkway along Interstate 75/85 north.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a victim who said he was involved in a road rage shooting after he dropped off a client on the lower level of the south terminal.

Police said the driver of the other car got angry, and sideswiped the victim’s car as they were leaving the lower level.

The victim told officers moments after the car accident, the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Erick Freeman, began shooting at him and then drove away.

According to APD, the victim suffered minor injuries and had reported damage to his car.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officers began searching the area and found Freeman in the area of Moreland Avenue in southeast Atlanta.

APD released bodycam video of the traffic stop. Freeman and another passenger were detained. The passenger was released.

Freeman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct, and discharging a firearm. He was booked into the Clayton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group