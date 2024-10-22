Video shows suspected burglary crew breaking into northwest Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are searching for several suspects who were caught on camera breaking into an apartment last week.

It happened on Oct. 14, around 11:30 p.m. at 903 Huff Road in northwest Atlanta. The address appears to be The Mill at Westside Apartments.

According to APD, two suspects, one dressed in a black hoodie and the other dressed in a light-colored hoodie knocked on the apartment door and left.

Police said about an hour later, the same two suspects came back with three other suspects and broke into the apartment.

The suspects stole several items from the apartment, police said.

