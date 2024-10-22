Levi Frady: 27th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child disappears, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-seven years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Oct. 22, 1997, Levi Frady was headed to his house in Forsyth County after playing with his friends. According to officials, Frady’s house was less than a mile away.

That evening, Frady was kidnapped, taken to a neighboring county and killed.

The next day, officials found his body in a wooded area.

To this day, his killer has not be found.

TRENDING STORIES:

Frady’s case inspired his family, Georgia broadcasters, law enforcement and emergency management to create Levi’s Call: Georgia’s version of the Amber Alert. The program was created to get information of a confirmed abduction out to the public through radio and TV.

Their goal is simple: Locate a child and an abductor quickly before any harm comes to the child.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Before Levi’s Call can be activated, the following alert criteria must be met:

Law enforcement officials have a reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred.

Law enforcement officials believe that the child is in imminent danger or serious bodily injury or death.

Enough descriptive information exists about the victim and the abductor for law enforcement to issue a Levi’s Call.

The victim of the abduction is a child age 17 years or younger.

The child’s name and other critical data elements, including the child abduction and Amber Alert flags, have been entered into the National Crime Information Center system.

Once the abduction is confirmed and investigators determine that the case meets alert criteria, they contact the GBI regional office.

You can contact the GBI Communications Center at 404-244-2600.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Older adults lost more money to impersonation, investment scams in 2021 than 2020, per report

©2022 Cox Media Group