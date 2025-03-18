Video shows lightning strike along I-285 in Atlanta, narrowly missing trucker

ATLANTA — As severe storms moved through north Georgia and metro Atlanta over the weekend, a trucker narrowly missed being struck by lightning.

Video shows a trucker driving down Interstate 285 on Sunday morning when lightning strikes just off the side of the road a few feet ahead.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sparks can be seen shooting off the ground, but luckily nothing catches fire.

The trucker is able to keep driving and go through smoke left behind.

Thankfully, no one was injured and no crashes were caused by the strike.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group