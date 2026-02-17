VIDEO: Man charged in armed robbery after APD finds children in getaway car

ATLANTA — A 29-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police said he was involved in a robbery in southwest Atlanta.

On Jan. 28, just before 4:30 p.m., Atlanta police were called to a robbery near 3030 Headland Drive SW.

Investigators said the victim was robbed at gunpoint by two men, who drove away in a Honda CR-V.

Several hours later, around 8:30 p.m., APD located the suspect vehicle. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested one suspect.

Officers also found two children inside the SUV at the time of the stop. Authorities said both children were found in good health.

The suspect was identified as Quintavious Knowles, 29.

Knowles has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, pointing or aiming a gun at another, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The second suspect remains on the run. The investigation is ongoing.

