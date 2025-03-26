VIDEO: Dash camera captures near miss with dump truck at Atlanta railroad crossing

ATLANTA — A driver’s dash camera caught a terrifying near miss between a dump truck and a train.

The driver with the camera can be heard laying on his horn as he flashed his headlights and tried to encourage the driver of the compact car to clear the way for the dump truck to move.

The truck cleared the tracks with literally one second to spare before the train came through.

The incident happened in Southwest Atlanta at Lee Street and Sylvan Road on Thursday.

No one was injured.

