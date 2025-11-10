Victims identified in Atlanta double homicide, $10K offered for information

ATLANTA — Atlanta police have identified the two young men who lost their lives in a double homicide Sunday, and authorities say they need the public to help solve this crime.

Police found Michael Cammick, 24, and Terrell Jordan, 32, dead of gunshot wounds in the area of 1572 Hardee St NE at 5:57 p.m.

Channel 2 Action News was on the scene Sunday night at the apartment complex where the killings took place.

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information about this crime. Informants can remain anonymous when they call 404-577-8477.

APD is also urging anyone with any information on this crime to contact Detective Q. Green at 404-326-0156.

