2 dead in Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a shooting in Atlanta Sunday night.

Atlanta police confirmed that two males were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene saw the police response and part of the road at the apartment complex taped off with crime scene tape.

Channel 2 Action News will have more on this breaking news on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group