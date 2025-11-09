Atlanta

2 dead in Atlanta shooting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Photo shows three police cruisers, an officer behind crime scene tape. Apartments are seen in the distance.
Shooting Hardee ATL Atlanta police responded to an apartment complex at 1570 Hardee St. NE. (Source: WSBTV)
ATLANTA — Two people are dead after a shooting in Atlanta Sunday night.

Atlanta police confirmed that two males were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene saw the police response and part of the road at the apartment complex taped off with crime scene tape.

