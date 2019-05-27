Veterans group pushes for new Vietnam War memorial dedicated to Atlanta soldiers

ATLANTA - A group of veterans is leading a charge to have a wall built in honor of Atlantans who died or were missing in action in the Vietnam War.
The group tells Channel 2’s Lori Wilson they want a wall built at Piedmont Park and have asked the city to step in.
Organizers say it's important Atlanta builds its own memorial seperate from the state's statue in front of the James “Sloppy” Floyd Veterans Memorial Building.
TODAY AT 5 ON CHANNEL 2: We’re speaking with the group about the steps they are taking to get the memorial approved by the city.
