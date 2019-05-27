'He will be missed': Fans mourn Auburn announcer, wife killed in car crash

Auburn University Tigers fans are mourning the voice of the team announcer and his wife.
Rod and Paula Bramblett died in a crash involving a 16-year-old driver in Auburn, Alabama.
Channel 2’s Tyisha Fernandes traveled to Auburn, Alabama, to find out how the community is dealing with the loss of someone who has been a legend at the school.
When you think of the Tigers, many people think of Rod Bramblett. People she spoke with say they are devastated
“It’s gonna be weird not hearing his voice over the intercom,” said resident McKinley Taylor.
Taylor is a 13-year-old girl from Auburn who doesn't know Rod Bramblett personally. Her father gave Fernandes permission to speak with her after she laid down an orange flower where Rod and Paula Bramblett were killed Saturday evening.
“I love Auburn so much. I’ve been going to games since I was a little kid,” Taylor said.
She started crying when she talked about the crash that killed the couple.
The crash happened on the corner of Samford Avenue and State Highway 267. Police are still working to figure out what happened exactly, but Fernandes said what she observed at the crash scene shows the impact was intense. She found some pieces of the vehicles involved in the crash still at the scene.
“He’s gonna be very well missed in the Auburn community as well as all throughout college sports,” Taylor said.
Police have not charged the driver with anything. Authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor.
