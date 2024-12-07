Vendors stunned as teen shot, killed trying to sell t-shirts near State Farm Arena

ATLANTA — The Fulton County Coroner has identified the 18-year-old street vendor shot and killed Wednesday night, as Dexter Devaughn Hoefer Savage Jr.

Atlanta police say Savage was shot multiple times by another t-shirt vendor as the two argued over a spot to sell concert t-shirts in a parking lot on Nassau Street.

Channel 2’s Veronica Griffin talked to John Smith, a long-time vendor, about the deadly shooting.

“Go ask an officer, ask for help,” Smith said. “Don’t get entangled. You’re just probably invoking someone, maybe some alcohol in them, maybe some drugs in them. Just walk away. It’s the best situation.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Savage was shot several times and died at the hospital shortly after.

The parking lot is a block away from State Farm Arena.

Atlanta Police Detective Lt. Andrew Smith working the homicide scene told Channel 2 Action News that the deadly vendor vs. vendor shooting was a first for him.

“I’ve never worked a homicide involving selling t-shirts,” Smith said.

So far, police have not released any information on the shooter. If you know anything about this crime, you can call Crime Stoppers at 404-877-5477.

©2024 Cox Media Group