US Attorney announces $77 million in collections, forfeitures in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta announced it had taken in $77 million in the most recent fiscal year through collections and asset forfeitures.

That means from October 2024 to September 2025, the USAO collected $35 million in civil and criminal penalties and forfeited almost $8 million in assets, the office said.

USAO said it had collected $17 million in restitution, fines and assessments against criminal case defendants, as well as another $18 million through affirmative action civil enforcement cases.

Another $34 million was collected in partnership with other parts of the U.S. Department of Justice and the office’s Money Laundering and Asset Recovery Section used a variety of forfeiture tools to take money from “wrongdoers” and take away the property they used to facilitate alleged crimes.

“In Fiscal Year 2025, this office forfeited more than $4.5 million in criminal cases and over $1.5 million in civil forfeiture cases. This office also worked with its federal law enforcement partners to forfeit an additional $1.8 million through nonjudicial forfeiture processes,” USAO said in a statement.

The office said it also returned 43 million to crime victims and shared $5 million with partner law enforcement agencies.

“These collections and forfeitures underscore my office’s dedication to securing financial justice for victims and the public,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. “We and our law enforcement partners will aggressively use all available legal means to hold wrongdoers accountable, compensate crime victims, and protect the public fisc by collecting debts owed to the government.”

A fisc is the Latin term for a public treasury.

