United Airlines announces new Atlanta flights for domestic travelers in the holiday season

ATLANTA — United Airlines announced an expansion of its winter flight schedule, adding new flights from Houston to Atlanta and other cities.

The company said their new flight options are expected to takeoff starting Jan. 6, 2026.

According to United, the expansion includes additional daily roundtrip flights from Houston to several major cities, such as Orlando, Las Vegas and Miami, as well as international routes to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

“We are adding these flights to provide options for travelers, especially if Spirit goes out of business,” Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice president of Global Network Planning and Alliances, said in a statement.

The new schedule will see United Airlines increasing its presence in 15 cities, including popular destinations like Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

United said the move was part of the company’s strategy to offer more travel options and enhance connectivity for its passengers.

In addition to the domestic expansions, United is also introducing new international services from Houston to Central American destinations, including Guatemala City, San Salvador and San Pedro Sula. These flights are set to operate weekly, providing more travel opportunities to these regions.

United Airlines operates more than 4,000 domestic flights daily and serves more than 225 U.S. cities.

With the expanded winter schedule, United Airlines said it aims to provide more options for travelers and strengthen its network across key domestic and international markets.

United Airlines officials said the new strategic additions are expected to enhance connectivity and offer greater flexibility for passengers.

Tickets for the new flight options became available Thursday.

