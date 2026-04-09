UGA men’s basketball player arrested for speeding

ATLANTA — A UGA basketball player was arrested on Wednesday after he was caught speeding in Oconee County.

An Oconee County deputy said he saw a gray Tesla SUV driving along SR 316. He used his radar gun and clocked the vehicle driving 87 mph in a 65-mph zone.

The deputy pulled the car over, and when he questioned the driver, Kareem Stagg, 18, told the deputy he did not have his license on him and that a paper copy of his license was mailed to him.

He then gave the deputy a driver’s course certificate. The deputy ran the number on the certificate and showed Stagg only has a learner’s permit.

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When the deputy confronted Stagg about it, he said he “was aware he had a permit and needed a licensed driver over 21 with him.”

That’s when the deputy told Stagg to get out of the car and arrested him.

According to jail records, Stagg was charged with driving without a valid license. He later posted a $1245 bond.

In a statement from UGA Athletics, it said, “We are aware of the charges and are actively gathering additional information. As this is an ongoing legal matter, we will not be providing further comment at this time.”

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