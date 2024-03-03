Two separate stabbings in northeast Atlanta leaves 2 injured: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two separate stabbings were reported less than three hours apart on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The first incident occurred at 5:36 a.m. in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.

When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man who had sustained a stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.

The investigation revealed that the victim got into a fight with an unknown suspect that escalated to the victim being stabbed.

TRENDING STORIES:

The second incident happened at 8:32 a.m. in the 1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE.

Officers said when they arrived they found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.

APD said the victim got into a fight with an unknown suspect that escalated to the victim being stabbed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Both incidents are under investigation. Authorities have not said if the two stabbings are related.

No arrests have been made.

IN OTHER NEWS:

VIDEO: 2 arrested after breaking into multiple vehicles at Atlanta parking deck

©2023 Cox Media Group