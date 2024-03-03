Two separate stabbings in northeast Atlanta leaves 2 injured: APD

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating after two separate stabbings were reported less than three hours apart on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The first incident occurred at 5:36 a.m. in the 800 block of Peachtree Street NE.
When officers arrived, they found a 49-year-old man who had sustained a stab wound. The victim was taken to the hospital.
The investigation revealed that the victim got into a fight with an unknown suspect that escalated to the victim being stabbed.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 15-year-old in critical condition after officer-involved shooting near Six Flags, GBI says
- REPORT: Mother, friend fight to save child from kidnapper during hiking trip at Ga. state park
- Girlfriend’s family arrested after 23-year-old Ga. man shot, killed during argument
The second incident happened at 8:32 a.m. in the 1700 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE.
Officers said when they arrived they found a 31-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.
APD said the victim got into a fight with an unknown suspect that escalated to the victim being stabbed.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
Both incidents are under investigation. Authorities have not said if the two stabbings are related.
No arrests have been made.
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group