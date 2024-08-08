Trump and Harris agree to September debate on ABC

ATLANTA — Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris have agreed to a debate.

ABC News confirmed Thursday afternoon that the two candidates would stick to the Sept. 10 debate date originally set when President Joe Biden was still running for re-election.

Stay with WSBTV.com and tune into Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.

Trump confirmed that he had accepted the invitation once again during a news conference at his Florida estate Mar-a-Lago.

“I think it’s very important to have debates,” Trump said Thursday. “I look forward to the debates because I think we have to set the record straight.”

RELATED STORIES:

After Harris entered the race, Trump said he would debate Harris if it was on Fox News, saying ABC was biased.

Harris has accused Trump of “running scared” and trying to back out of the debate.

There is no word yet on who the moderators will be.

The Harris campaign had no immediate comment about the debate.

RELATED NEWS:

National Democratic chairman backing President Biden despite lackluster debate performance

©2024 Cox Media Group