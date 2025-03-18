Trial of driver accused of killing mother of 3 during police chase delayed

ATLANTA — The family of Tamara Taylor was ready for the trial of a driver who is accused of killing the mother of three during a police chase.

Then right before jury selection, the defendant, Ryan Hicks, asked for and was granted a delay.

“It’s senseless to me,” Charles Atkins Jr., Taylor’s brother, told Channel 2′s Tom Jones. “We were so ready for this trial to start.”

He and his family have waited nearly a year to get justice in the case where Hicks is accused of causing a violent crash that killed his sister last April. He says the incident happened on Taylor’s mother’s birthday.

“It’s devastated my family,” he said.

Jones was in court Monday when jury selection was about to start.

Georgia State Patrol says it chased Hicks that day because he was wanted for a broken taillight. Officers had tried to stop him a few days before the incident and he drove off, they say.

