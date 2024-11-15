Netflix releases trailer for movie Jamie Foxx was filming when he had his health scare in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Netflix has released the trailer for “Back in Action,” a movie Jamie Foxx was filming in Atlanta when he had a serious health scare.

Foxx was hospitalized in April 2023 after what started off as a “bad headache” turned into him being rushed to an Atlanta hospital. The actor has said that he was “gone for 20 days” and doesn’t remember anything. He has not revealed an official diagnosis publicly.

On Thursday, Netflix unveiled a first look at Foxx’s role alongside Cameron Diaz, who came out of her retirement from acting. Here’s the official teaser trailer.

“Back in Action” was filmed around Atlanta. Foxx has credited the city in the past for saving him during one of the scariest moments of his life.

He spoke about his experience and love for Atlanta during a three-show stint at the Fox Theatre in October.

“God is good…. As I post these pictures, my heart and my soul is filled with nothing but pure joy…on October 3 fourth and fifth I had an opportunity to tell my side of the story and there was no better place than Atlanta Georgia,” Foxx wrote on Instagram after the shows. “I have to thank you Atlanta you showed up and you showed out, I haven’t been on stage in 18 years but I needed the stage and I needed an audience that was made up of nothing but pure love and that’s what you were .

“Back in Action” premieres on Netflix in 2025.

