Traffic stop in Buckhead turns into arrest after police find weapon, drugs

ATLANTA — Soon after midnight on Wednesday, Atlanta police had a situation go from traffic stop to drug bust after pulling over a BMW on Piedmont Road.

According to police, they’d pulled the vehicle over because the driver had a suspended license.

When the driver, identified by police as Mark Morrison, was asked to give police his driver’s license, he instead said he did not have it with him.

The Atlanta Police Department said Morrison also gave them a fake name in an effort to conceal his true identity.

While officers questioned the driver, and detained him, they smelled marijuana coming from the car.

During a pat-down search of the driver, officers found a gun in his pants. Further searching of the vehicle led police to find “several large plastic bags containing marijuana.”

In total, police ended up finding five pounds of marijuana, a handgun and more than $3,400 in cash.

Morrison was charged with driving with a suspended license, having an illegal window tint, giving a false name to police, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug-related objects.

APD said Morrison was taken to Fulton County Jail for processing. He was released from custody on Friday.

