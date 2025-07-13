DeKalb County native shares ‘surreal’ experience helping bring Marvel series ‘Ironheart’ to life

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The Marvel Universe released its latest new television series, this time with a young hero that’s getting a lot of buzz these days.

And part of the beauty of the new show, Ironheart, is in the costuming.

Channel 2’s Lori Wilson sat down with the man behind most of those looks, Terrance Harris, a DeKalb County native.

“It was so surreal, it was so surreal,” Harris told Wilson.

He’s been in the costume design business for 12 years, but Ironheart was his first production as the lead costume designer.

Harris said for it to be a Marvel production was huge and humbling. He first began his career as a production assistant before falling in love with fashion.

Now Harris says he makes critical decisions about you see on shows.

“Riri’s from Chicago, she’s from an urban city, from a blue collar family, so I wanted to incorporate a lot of that into her style and her everyday wear,” Harris said.

Harris told Channel 2 Action News he even has a favorite.

“What we first see Riri Williams in, just the red hoodie, the simple red hoodie with the cart hart denim,” Harris said. “Parker Robbins, who’s wearing the burgundy hood, you’re using clothes to tell the story if that makes sense.”

Harris credits his “Mom-ager” for being his inspiration to follow his dreams and says he’s already getting messages online from people wanting him to do future work with them.

To those young people who want to be in an industry that brings billions of dollars into Georgia every year, Harris had some advice.

“Be willing to start at the bottom and work your way up, be nice to people,” Harris said. “You never know who you’re talking to. It’s free.”

©2025 Cox Media Group