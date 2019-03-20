  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of ink crashes on I-285

    ATLANTA - Traffic is extremely backed up on parts of I-285 after tractor-trailer spilled its load early Wednesday morning.

    Authorities tell Channel 2's Mark Arum a car cut in front of the tractor-trailer on I-285 south just before I-20, causing the truck to lose control and crash. 

    The truck, which was carrying 40,000 pounds of printer ink, spilled its load all over the southbound lanes, Atlanta police said. Crews are using sand and dirt to soak up the ink. 

    All southbound lanes have reopened but traffic is backed up to South Cobb Parkway. 

