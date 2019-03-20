TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer hauling 40,000 pounds of ink crashes on I-285

ATLANTA - Traffic is extremely backed up on parts of I-285 after tractor-trailer spilled its load early Wednesday morning.
Triple Team Traffic has been following this crash even before Channel 2 Action News This Morning began at 4:30 a.m.
Authorities tell Channel 2's Mark Arum a car cut in front of the tractor-trailer on I-285 south just before I-20, causing the truck to lose control and crash.
The truck, which was carrying 40,000 pounds of printer ink, spilled its load all over the southbound lanes, Atlanta police said. Crews are using sand and dirt to soak up the ink.
All southbound lanes have reopened but traffic is backed up to South Cobb Parkway.
Breaking: good news! 285 southbound lanes reopened in last couple min after truck spilled ink. But looks like dusty from all stuff put down to clean it up. Still be careful pic.twitter.com/nT2jQeohZR— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) March 20, 2019
TRAFFIC RED ALERT: Big rig crash blocks all lanes of I-285/sb south of I-20 (exit 10) in Fulton County. All outer loop traffic being diverted off of I-285 at Hollowell Parkway (exit 12.) Live #ATLtraffic updates on #wsbtv. pic.twitter.com/92lsGjlQhe— Mark Arum (@MarkArum) March 20, 2019
