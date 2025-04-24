Atlanta

Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-285 for hours

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Tractor-trailer crash blocks I-285 NB (Georgia Department of Transportation)
ATLANTA — A portion of Interstate 285 has been blocked for several hours on Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m., shutting down northbound lanes at the Bolton Road exit.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area appear to show a tractor-trailer on its side.

Triple Team Traffic suggests using James Jackson Pkwy. or I-20 as an alternate route.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

There is no estimated time for the crash to clear and the interstate to reopen.

