Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-285 for hours

ATLANTA — A portion of Interstate 285 has been blocked for several hours on Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer crash.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m., shutting down northbound lanes at the Bolton Road exit.

Georgia Department of Transportation cameras in the area appear to show a tractor-trailer on its side.

Fulton: All lanes blocked due to a tractor trailer crash on I-285/nb (inner loop) at Bolton Rd (exit 13). Use James Jackson Pkway to avoid delays. #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/jqpREFtflZ — Triple Team Traffic (@WSBTraffic) April 24, 2025

Triple Team Traffic suggests using James Jackson Pkwy. or I-20 as an alternate route.

There is no word on what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

There is no estimated time for the crash to clear and the interstate to reopen.

