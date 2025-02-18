Topless burglar allegedly steals several items from northwest Atlanta apartment

ATLANTA — Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward for information about a burglary that occurred last week.

The apparent burglar, who was not wearing a shirt, can be seen entering an apartment Feb. 11 on Rock Street in northwest Atlanta.

Police say the suspect stole several things.

If you know who this person is or have information, call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477, submit a tip online or text CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477).

You do not have to give any identifying information to be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

