Todd Chrisley’s estranged son Kyle posts Father’s Day tribute ‘even though you won’t talk to me’

ATLANTA — Todd Chrisley’s estranged son took to social media over the weekend to wish his dad a happy Father’s Day despite the fact the two haven’t talk since Todd went to prison.

Someone captured a screenshot of Kyle’s Instagram story and posted it to Reddit.

It showed a picture of a young Todd Chrisley holding Kyle as a toddler.

The caption on the photo said, “Happy Father’s Day Todd Chrisley.”

Then in the bottom corner of the post, it said, “Even though you won’t talk to me… I miss your ‘goodnight I love you son’ texts more than you know. If only things were different…”

Todd and Kyle have had “many ups and downs in their relationship over the years,” People Magazine reported.

Kyle is from Todd’s first marriage with Teresa Terry. Todd and Julie Chrisley took over custody of Kyle’s daughter Chloe over his longtime issues with substance abuse.

Todd and Julie Chrisley, best known for the reality series “Chrisley Knows Best,” were found guilty of criminal bank fraud and tax evasion in June 2022.

Since then, Savannah Chrisley has had custody of Chloe and younger brother Grayson.

Savannah talked about the estrangement with Kyle during an appearance on the Oldish podcast in October.

“My two oldest siblings are from my dad’s first marriage,” Savannah said. “Over the years, I feel like there’s been a lot of anger and resentment just over the fact that my parents were together [and] theirs weren’t.”

Prior to his imprisonment, People reported that Todd and Kyle were on speaking terms but that ended when Todd went to prison.

Channel 2 Action News first started investigating the Chrisleys in 2017, when we learned that Todd Chrisley had likely evaded paying Georgia state income taxes for several years.

Court documents obtained by Channel 2 Action News showed that by 2018, the Chrisleys owed the state nearly $800,000 in liens.

The couple eventually went to trial and a federal jury found them guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The Chrisleys are currently appealing their conviction.

