Today could be the day: $850 million up for grabs in Powerball jackpot

ATLANTA — The Powerball jackpot rose by $15 million Wednesday. It now stands at $850 million.

That’s the fourth largest jackpot in the game’s history.

Channel 2’s Berndt Petersen was at the convenience store in southwest Atlanta that is known for a lot more than lottery tickets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Customers can buy Powerball tickets anywhere, but they want to buy them from Earvin Rodney.

Rodney says in his line of work, it’s one of those things that’s on everyone’s mind.

“There’s like a feeling in the air. You already know. Okay, this jackpot must be high,” Rodney said.

You can watch the Powerball drawing LIVE on Channel 2 just before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Rodney owns Metro Shell along Metropolitan Parkway in Southwest Atlanta’s Perkerson neighborhood.

Regulars say Rodney is the reason they come in.

“It brings a lot of pride to the community. People are really glad to see him here,” longtime resident Ruben Burney said.

Burney says there aren’t many Black-owned convenience stores, so he wants to support this one. As long as he’s here, he’ll pick up a Powerball.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Rodney says a big jackpot always gives business a boost, and he always keeps his eye on the big picture.

“There’s not many Black-owned gas stations. So we take that mantle very seriously,” Rodney said.

Rodney says a billion-dollar Powerball jackpot really creates a buzz, so he’s okay with another rollover or two.

IN OTHER NEWS:

2 found guilty of killing 23-year-old Griffin man mistaken for rival gang member, officials say

©2023 Cox Media Group