Title 1 school in Atlanta sees increase in students in gifted program. Here’s why

ATLANTA — A Title 1 school in south Atlanta said there has been a significant increase in students enrolled in the gifted and talented program.

Channel 2′s Lori Wilson spoke with parents and school leaders who say it’s all because of the expectation of excellence at West Manor Elementary.

West Manor Elementary School Principal Dr. Reginald Lawrence said at his school, where 100 percent of his students are on free or reduced lunch, the gifted program is now larger than it’s ever been.

“APS is big on equity, so we put our students on an equal playing field,” Lawrence said. “We are known as the gem on the south side of the city.”

Lawrence thinks the 17% increase in the size of the gifted program is because now all students are being exposed to the teaching technique that used to be reserved for just the gifted classes.

“Giving them all the opportunity to get that top quality education, where they’re not just learning answers,” Lawrence said. “They’re learning to think, they’re learning to justify their answers, and they’re learning to be good citizens as they discuss what they think and what they feel.”

The technique is called “inquiry-based learning.”

“Being in the gifted program helps me grow and learn more about some of the stuff I already know, but helps me get into a deeper concept of it,” fifth-grader Naomi McBride said.

“It makes me realize how smart I am in general,” Fifth grader Mekhi Johnson said. “And how much I can do in problem-solving.”

Mekhi’s mom likes the high academic expectations set for her kids and the loving environment throughout the building.

Lawrence says understanding what’s going on with the kids at home and talking to every student to see how they’re doing at the beginning of every day is another key to success.

He also cited expecting excellence from every student as a reason for success.

“We understand we’re setting the foundation for what they’re going to do for the rest of their lives,” Lawrence said.

West Manor is an International Baccalaureate School, and Lawrence is in the running for APS Principal of the Year.

Win or lose, he says he is just humbled by the honor.

