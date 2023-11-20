Tin Lizzy’s Cantina closes location in Grant Park

ATLANTA — Tin Lizzy’s Cantina, a popular Mexican chain with several restaurants across the metro, is closing down one of its Atlanta locations.

This location is no longer listed on the Tin Lizzy’s website.

Located near the Capitol, the restaurant had been a popular spot for people working in the area.

The restaurant had been in the Grant Park neighborhood for several years and featured an outdoor roof deck.

It is unclear why this location is closing.

The restaurant located on Memorial Drive in southeast Atlanta is now listed as permanently closed on Google.

The restaurant now has seven locations across the metro in Downtown, Midtown, Buckhead, Perimeter, East Cobb, Kennesaw, and Mall of Georgia.

