Man connected to T-Mobile armed robbery arrested during traffic stop in metro Atlanta

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 26-year-old man connected to an armed robbery in Bibb County was arrested during a traffic stop in metro Atlanta.
The investigation began on Aug. 14, just after 10 a.m., at the T-Mobile on Presidential Parkway.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, two masked suspects went inside the business and showed a gun. One of the suspects ordered individuals out of the store and allegedly took multiple boxes of merchandise.
On Friday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said Clayton County police arrested Mister Deon Stillwell, 26, of Macon during a traffic stop.
He faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault false imprisonment and firearm possession during the commission of a felony.
Stillwell was transported to the Bibb County Jail, where he was denied bond.
The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
