2 charged for allegedly shooting Red-tailed Hawk in south central Georgia

BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. — Two people are facing charges for allegedly shooting a Red-Tailed Hawk.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Sunday morning Corp. Johnny Robinette and Sgt. Jon Penuel was checking a duck shoot in Berrien County.

While checking the duck shoot, Robineette and Penuel saw two people shoot a Red-tailed Hawk and a songbird, officials said.

Georgia law prohibits the killing, possession, sale, and transporting of eagles, hawks and other migratory birds except for the transportation of feathers into the state of non-migratory birds for millinery purposes.

The University of Georgia’s Museum of Natural History states that the Red-tailed Hawk can be spotted year-round throughout Georgia where suitable habitat is present.

The two suspects, who were not identified, were charged with taking protected species.

DNR said the hawk was seized as evidence.

Berrien County is about 205 miles from Atlanta.

