Man charged in connection to October disappearance of 18-year-old Georgia girl, deputies say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he was arrested in connection to a woman’s disappearance.

Bibb County sheriff officials said on Thursday deputies arrested 19-year-old Jatarvius Deangelo Price in the investigation of the disappearance of 18-year-old Gabriella Dixon.

According to the investigation, Dixon was last seen on Pinehill Drive on Oct. 30, 2023. Family and friends said they have not heard from her since.

Authorities did not say how Price was involved in the investigation.

Dixon is five feet, one inch tall and weighs approximately 144 pounds.

Price was charged with making false statements and tampering with evidence. He currently does not have a bond.

Anyone with information regarding her disappearance is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500.

