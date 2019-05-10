Three Dollar Cafe fails health inspection with a 57

ATLANTA - A well-known sports restaurant in Northeast Atlanta has failed a health inspection.
The Three Dollar Café at 4475 Roswell Road received a 57 on its most recent health inspection on Tuesday.
It is a popular gathering place for watching sports on TV and grabbing some wings. Customer Bradley Moore told Channel 2 anchor Carol Sbarge he thinks that score is pretty disgusting. He says he really loves their wings so he is disappointed.
Violations included the restaurant not having a current food permit, some food not held hot enough, some not held cold enough and no soap at the hand-washing sink in the bar.
TRENDING STORIES:
Last year, the same Three Dollar Café had two health inspections. It got an 89 and an 80.
In an email statement the management wrote, “In regards to our score given to us by the Health Department, we are taking the necessary steps to not only match what is required, but exceed in all areas. Very positive steps have already been taken towards our next inspection and will continue to be taken long past this process. We thank our wonderful customer base for their strong and continued support.”
We’ll let you know how they do on the reinspection.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}