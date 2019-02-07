Three car thieves slam into MARTA bus with nearly 20 people inside, police say

ATLANTA - Three carjacking suspects are behind bars after crashing into a MARTA bus on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, blocking lanes and causing traffic delays Thursday, police said.
Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News a stolen SUV came out of a southwest Atlanta apartment complex moments before it slammed into the bus on a corner.
Nearly 20 people were on the bus, and one woman said shortly after the crash, she heard gunshots.
“It was like two gunshots, ‘Boom, boom.’ We all had to end up getting on the floor on the bus,” LaTonya Holiday told Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway.
Holiday described the frightening moments following the chaos.
We’re learning what led up to the crash for Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
