Thousands of young Atlantans getting ready to spend summer break making a difference

ATLANTA — Kids across the country are getting ready for summer break, but thousands of young Atlantans are using it as a learning opportunity.

The City of Atlanta’s fourth-annual Youth Employment Program kicked off on Tuesday.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said more than 5,000 people between the ages of 14 and 24 have already signed up for the program.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Students Kate Wasick and Christian Rooks have been working on robotics with the nonprofit Chess and Community.

“They taught us chess and robotics, and we made presentations to NASA," Wasick said.

“We’re looked at to just sit around the house and play video games and watch TV," Rooks said. “They encourage us to get out the house and do something meaningful today.”

Rooks calls the opportunity transforming. He wants to go to college for engineering or architecture or serve in the military.

TRENDING STORIES:

There are more than 140 registered employers so far. But the mayor says they need more businesses and nonprofits to partner with the program.

“If you are a small business or non-profit, church, start-up, join me and the rest of the city in this group project,” Dickens said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group