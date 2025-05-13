Atlanta police ID people of interest in shooting death of father of 4

ATLANTA — Police are trying to track down the man or men who gunned down a husband and father of four in the middle of the street.

Loved ones told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden that he was on his way to help someone when it happened.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Atlanta police identified four people of interest in the case and shared photos of them.

The victim’s widow described the final moments of her late husband’s life.

Jenifer Malobe, the widow of Abraham Malobe, fought back tears Tuesday as she showed Seiden the bullet holes in the windshield of her late husband’s SUV.

He was ambushed on March 12, shot and killed while driving on Lee Street near the MARTA station in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood.

“It’s been two months since he was killed, and my kids are asking me all types of questions, ‘Why? What happened?’” Jenifer Malobe said. “And we haven’t gotten any answers.”

She says the idea that someone would want to hurt him is hard to comprehend.

“He tried to see the good in everybody,” she said. “He thought he could help everybody to change. ”

Before his death, the real estate investor was in the process of opening a cafe on Lee Street.

“He wanted to provide more like healthy things, like smoothies and juices and stuff like that, to the public,” Jenifer Malobe said.

It’s been two months since she lost the love of her life.

“I know he had the kids on his mind when he jumped out of the vehicle with a bullet wound in his neck,” his widow said.

As police continue their investigation, Jenifer Malobe says she and her children are leaning on their Jewish faith.

She says she grateful for the support she’s received from her synagogue, B’nai Torah.

“If the kids and I did not have that support, I don’t know how we would have made it through,” she said.

The tragedy has caused a lot of pain emotionally and financially. If you would like to help the family, they launched a GoFundMe page.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group