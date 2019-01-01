Thousands to ring in 2019 at the Peach Drop

ATLANTA - There are only a few hours left in 2018, and Atlanta is preparing to ring in the new year.
An expectation of rain won’t stop the annual Peach Drop, but it might keep some revelers from venturing to Underground Atlanta for the big event. After relocating to Woodruff Park last year, the Peach Drop is back to its normal location.
No worries. You can watch the Peach Drop live from the comfort of your home.
We'll have a LIVE report on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11. Channel 2 Action News will be livestreaming the main event on wsbtv.com and Facebook Live.
If you decide to venture out tonight, you can catch Atlanta-based R&B groups Jagged Edge and 112, along with alternative rock group Better Than Ezra as part of the 30th annual celebration’s musical lineup.
Admission to the Peach Drop is free, with doors opening at 6 p.m. and music starting at 7 p.m.
The following roads will be closed beginning 3 p.m.:
• Peachtree Street to Wall Street
• Wall Street to Central Avenue
• Central Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard
• Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard to Peachtree Street
Entrances to the Peach Drop are located on Peachtree Street, Marietta Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
No weapons are allowed and personal items such as purses and book bags will be checked at all entrances.
