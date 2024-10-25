Thousands gearing up for Susan G. Komen ‘More than Pink’ walk on Saturday

ATLANTA — Thousands of people are getting ready to put on their pink tutus and T-shirts and head to Lenox Square to raise awareness for breast cancer research in the annual Susan G. Komen “More Than Pink” walk.

Channel 2′s Karyn Greer will emcee the walk on Saturday morning.

Registration for the walk starts at 7 a.m. followed by the opening ceremony around 7:45 a.m. Walkers will be off to the races starting at 9 a.m.

Susan G. Komen funds breakthrough research and supports Georgia women on a journey they never expected to take.

The organization hopes to raise $831,000 from Saturday’s walk. So far, they’ve raised more than $556,000.

“I can’t imagine having to walk this journey not having people with you,” breast cancer survivor Alecia Robinson said.

When Robinson was in breast cancer treatment, the Komen Foundation helped her deal with the costs and the emotions of her diagnosis.

You can sign up to walk the 2.5 miles around Lenox Square by clicking here.

