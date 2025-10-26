Thousands attend ONE Musicfest in Atlanta’s Piedmont Park

ATLANTA — Thousands of people are expected to attend the 16th annual ONE Musicfest in Atlanta this weekend.

Organizers have been focused on ensuring the event is safe and secure as they bring the festival back to Piedmont Park this year.

With headliners like Future and the highly anticipated return of the Dungeon Family, some, like Salih Muhammad, say day one of its comeback was better than ever.

“I feel like I’m having a good time before I even go over to the concert,” Muhammad told Channel 2’s Brittany Kleinpeter.

However, others, like Jason King, said long lines and crowds led to issues.

“I know there was a concert here last month — Shaky Knees. I’m willing to bet my mortgage they weren’t having the issues we were dealing with today,” King said.

Security for this year’s event in Midtown included fenced entry, wand screening, a physical pat-down, and bag checks.

ONE Musicfest founder Jason J. Carter previously said the annual festival attracts more than 100,000 diverse music lovers from all over the country.

Atlanta officials warn that attendees should expect traffic delays and potential road closures in the area.

Parking will be extremely limited, and rideshare services or MARTA are strongly recommended.

